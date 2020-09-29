Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure

5 days 1 hour 45 minutes ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 Thursday, September 24, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT September 24, 2020 in News
By: Chris Mitchell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon.

The order comes as a precautionary measure in response to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.

The order also declared that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest and called the Parson-appointed Adjutant General to call into action the Missouri National Guard should the situation require it.

"We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the nation," Parson said in a release. "We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people."

Under this ruling, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would also be available to be deployed wherever Gov. Parson may see fit.

More News

Grid
List

Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance
Police release video of adult store robbery, seeking public assistance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has released a video of an armed robbery which took place at Passions Adult... More >>
51 minutes ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 7:27:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Show-Me Bowl games to be played at new locations
Show-Me Bowl games to be played at new locations
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me Bowl games are moving to different locations this fall. In a press release sent on... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:50:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in Sports

Camden County Sheriff's Office cracks down on counterfeit bills
Camden County Sheriff's Office cracks down on counterfeit bills
CAMDEN COUNTY- The Camden County's Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for counterfeit bills and wants area residents and business... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Mizzou Football prepares for first road trip of COVID-19 pandemic
Mizzou Football prepares for first road trip of COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA- The Missouri Football team heads to Knoxville, Tennessee on Friday for its first road game of the season. ... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:58:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in Sports

New law allows cameras in nursing homes, but too late for one family
New law allows cameras in nursing homes, but too late for one family
COLUMBIA - A new law allows nursing home residents to install cameras in their rooms. House Bill 1387 lets... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:42:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks
Disney is laying off 28,000 employees as pandemic hammers its theme parks
(CNN) -- Disney is laying off 28,000 people in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic hammers its parks and... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 5:26:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

New report shows less traffic during pandemic doesn't mean fewer fatal crashes
New report shows less traffic during pandemic doesn't mean fewer fatal crashes
MISSOURI - Despite less people on the roads during COVID-19 pandemic, the number of serious and fatal car crashes remained... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Boone Hospital Trustees and BJC HealthCare push to April 1 transition date
Boone Hospital Trustees and BJC HealthCare push to April 1 transition date
COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees and BJC HealthCare have agreed on a date for Boone Hospital... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 4:29:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

MU works on app to detect fake online photos and videos
MU works on app to detect fake online photos and videos
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri was recently given nearly $1.2 million to help MU researchers create an artificially intelligent... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Hospitalizations up 286% in outstate Missouri since June
Hospitalizations up 286% in outstate Missouri since June
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has nearly tripled in areas outside of Missouri’s... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Presidential debate watch parties go virtual for COVID-19
Presidential debate watch parties go virtual for COVID-19
MISSOURI - Watch parties for the Presidential debate will be held virtually this year in light of the ongoing pandemic... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:58:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Tipton School District stays open despite positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts
Tipton School District stays open despite positive COVID-19 cases, close contacts
TIPTON- The Tipton School District released a letter Monday stating a student and a teacher within the district were diagnosed... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:53:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
St. Louis Police wrack up $14M in overtime, audit finds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An audit has found that St. Louis police spent nearly $14 million on overtime while struggling... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 2:35:39 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg laid to rest
(CNN) -- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was laid to rest Tuesday morning in a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 1:16:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Jane Lynch talks reboot of 'Weakest Link'
Jane Lynch talks reboot of 'Weakest Link'
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8's Jordan Berger sat down virtually with Jane Lynch, new host of the reboot of the Weakest Link.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 12:44:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year
Kansas City police will wear body cameras by early next year
KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Kansas City patrol officers will begin wearing body cameras early next year. The police department says... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 12:06:00 PM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls
A boy sent his Baby Yoda doll to Oregon firefighters. Now they take it on their calls
(CNN) -- When 5-year-old Carver learned about the wildfires ravaging his home state of Oregon, he told his grandmother Sasha... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:42:00 AM CDT September 29, 2020 in News

UPDATE: One arrested after shots fired north of Columbia, victim in serious condition
UPDATE: One arrested after shots fired north of Columbia, victim in serious condition
BOONE COUNTY- The Boone County Sheriff's Department responded to a shots fired incident at the intersection of Mauller Road and... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 11:33:00 AM CDT September 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 58°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 58°
10pm 57°
11pm 56°
12am 55°