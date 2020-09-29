Gov. Parson activates Missouri National Guard as precautionary measure

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-17, activating the Missouri National Guard Thursday afternoon.

The order comes as a precautionary measure in response to recent instances of civil unrest across the country.

The order also declared that a state of emergency exists in Missouri due to civil unrest and called the Parson-appointed Adjutant General to call into action the Missouri National Guard should the situation require it.

"We are saddened by recent acts of violence that have occurred in some cities across the nation," Parson said in a release. "We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest and are committed to protecting that right. At this time, we are taking a proactive approach in the event that assistance is needed to support local law enforcement in protecting Missouri and its people."

Under this ruling, the Missouri State Highway Patrol would also be available to be deployed wherever Gov. Parson may see fit.