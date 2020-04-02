Gov. Parson announces $180 million budget restriction due to COVID-19

1 day 2 hours 41 minutes ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 3:45:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in Top Stories
By: Maggie Madro, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict the budget by $180 million in spending due to the economic strain of COVID-19. 

Gov. Parson said some of the departments getting restricted will be higher education and work force development, the department of transportation, the department of administration, the department of national resources and the department of economic development.

Missouri State Budget Director, Dan Haug, said "We are being proactive in restricting 180 million dollars. We need to do that right now so we have cash available to buy the supplies needed to fight COVID-19."

Missouri Director of Public Safety, Sandy Karsten, addressed rumors of the national guard and active military dispersing to "quarantine the entire nation." Karsten said that was a lie and that the Missouri National Guard has been assessing locations for alternative care sites to support the medical community in dealing with COVID-19. 

Gov. Parson said the state is doing the best it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The reality is the more people we test the more positive cases there will be," he said. 

More News

Grid
List

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Dentist donates masks to local sheriff's office amid shortage
HOWARD COUNTY – As public safety agencies face major personal protective equipment shortages, a local dentist is making sure first... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:34:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
T-shirt shop plugs other small businesses
COLUMBIA - Business is slow just about everywhere in mid-Missouri, but one local shop owner is using this time to... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 4:07:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
Columbia teacher reacts to bumpy week of remote teaching
COLUMBIA - Eighth grade English teacher Kelsey Roy is ready to be back with her students. Not over Zoom, but... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
Home buying and selling seeing changes amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA – Although it may not be the first thing that comes to mind, real estate is considered an essential... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
Jefferson City Schools begins offering bus stop meals
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Schools started offering a new way for students to receive meals during extended school closures... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:21:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
Democratic National Convention pushed back to August
CNN - The Democratic National Convention has been pushed back to the week of August 17 in the wake of... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
How hot weather could be affecting your mental health
According to a new study from the University of Georgia, hot weather can take a toll on your mental health.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 12:00:51 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

MU postpones commencement ceremonies
MU postpones commencement ceremonies
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced they will be postponing commencement. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 15-17.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
COVID-19 Town Hall: Small business struggles and resources to help
In this COVID-19 town hall, KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with Greg Tucker about how small businesses are struggling and... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players are attempting to turn negatives around COVID-19 into an opportunity for the community.... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 10:28:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, a record high
(CNN) -- The last three weeks have marked one of the most devastating periods in history for the American job... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:52:02 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
Thursday COVID-19 Coverage: 69 total positive cases in Boone County; 38 active
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 9:12:00 AM CDT April 02, 2020 in News

Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
Here's what MU recommends to protect yourself from Zoom trolls
COLUMBIA - Three separate MU Zoom sessions were disrupted by individuals who entered the meetings uninvited and used "discriminatory... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:59:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
Missouri man arrested after allegedly intentionally coughed on customers
CUBA, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly coughed toward... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 8:22:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
Rock Bridge State Park still crowded, hikers trying to stay apart
COLUMBIA – As the COVID-19 pandemic forces more people to stay indoors, the beautiful weather is still drawing plenty of... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
Rent's due. Now what? Renters face uncertainty amid COVID-19 outbreak
COLUMBIA - Paying rent has become a challenge for thousands of Missourians who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News

Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
Columbia Police begin using personal protective equipment
COLUMBIA - COVID-19 has already changed many aspects of daily life, from visiting restaurants to attending school. Now, first responders... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 01 2020 Apr 1, 2020 Wednesday, April 01, 2020 5:09:00 PM CDT April 01, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7pm 68°
8pm 65°
9pm 62°
10pm 60°