Gov. Parson announces $180 million budget restriction due to COVID-19

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the public at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, saying the state plans to restrict the budget by $180 million in spending due to the economic strain of COVID-19.

Gov. Parson said some of the departments getting restricted will be higher education and work force development, the department of transportation, the department of administration, the department of national resources and the department of economic development.

Missouri State Budget Director, Dan Haug, said "We are being proactive in restricting 180 million dollars. We need to do that right now so we have cash available to buy the supplies needed to fight COVID-19."

Missouri Director of Public Safety, Sandy Karsten, addressed rumors of the national guard and active military dispersing to "quarantine the entire nation." Karsten said that was a lie and that the Missouri National Guard has been assessing locations for alternative care sites to support the medical community in dealing with COVID-19.

Gov. Parson said the state is doing the best it can to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The reality is the more people we test the more positive cases there will be," he said.