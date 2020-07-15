Gov. Parson announces $50 Million for business grant programs

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday that $50 million in grant programs will be given to Missouri businesses. The goal of the grants are to provide relief to businesses impacted by the spread of the virus.

$30 million of the grant money will be used for the the Small Business Grant Program. The program was developed to provide relief to small businesses and family-owned farms for reimbursement of business interruption costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For-profit businesses and family-owned farms that employ 50 or fewer employees can use funds to cover facility redesign and labor, air filtration systems, e-commerce website design, worker salaries during closure or reduced hours, and necessary costs to make the business more resilient as a result of COVID-19, among others.

$30 Million Small Business Grant Program



Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, but they have been struggling since the onset of COVID-19. This program will help ensure that Missouri’s small businesses can seek relief. https://t.co/H8dZ1Vvk8d — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 14, 2020

The other $20 million created the PPE Retooling Grant Program. The program is designed to increase production of personal protective equipment needed to help contain the spread of the virus.

The new program will help companies produce PPE in Missouri as part of the state’s Show Me Strong Recovery Plan.

Grant funds will be awarded to reimburse companies facing high PPE production costs. Eligible uses for awarded funds under the PPE Production Grant Program include purchasing equipment and retooling, upgrading or expanding facilities to increase PPE production.

$20 Million PPE Retooling Grant Program



The PPE Production Grant Program is designed to increase production of PPE needed to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The new program will help companies produce PPE in Missouri as part of the state’s #ShowMeStrong Recovery Plan. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 14, 2020

“The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted Missouri businesses,” Parson said in a release. "These critical programs will help Missouri businesses continue their operations, cover costs for increased PPE production, and keep them safe and moving forward.”