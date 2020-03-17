Gov. Parson announces sixth COVID-19 case in Missouri is in Greene County
KANSAS CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the state's sixth COVID-19 patient is in Greene County.
That brings the number of cases in Greene County to three; two other patients are in St. Louis, and one is in Henry County.
Parson tweeted Monday that 170 people have been tested for COVID-19 so far.
Overnight, one more individual has tested positive for COVID-19.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 16, 2020
Missouri has tested 170 people for COVID-19.
• 164 negative
• 6 positive (Greene County - 2, St. Louis County - 2, Henry County - 1, TBA - 1)
No positives reported from commercial labs. pic.twitter.com/JwXW9LHSu8
