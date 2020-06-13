Gov. Parson appoints Columbia attorney to 13th Judicial Circuit judge seat

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday he appointed Columbia attorney Joshua Devine to be a judge with the 13th Judicial Circuit, which covers Boone and Callaway Counties.

Devine will fill the seat being vacated by Judge Jodie Capshaw-Asel, who recently announced her retirement.

Devine currently works with the law firm of Rogers, Ehrhardt, Weber & Howard. He has also previously served as an associate circuit judge in the 13th circuit. Devine graduated with a political science degree from Truman State University, and attained his Juris Doctor from the MU School of Law.