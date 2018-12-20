Gov. Parson appoints Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri's next state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY - House Budget Chairman Scott Fitzpatrick will become Missouri's next state treasurer.

Gov. Mike Parson announced the appointment at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The appointment comes after Gov. Parson appointed the current state treasurer, Eric Schmitt, to be Missouri's next attorney general.

Fitzpatrick was elected as a state representative in 2012, when he was 25 years old, and became the house budget chairman. Gov. Parson highlighted Fitzpatrick's experience balancing Missouri's $28 billion budget and providing Missourians tax relief.

Gov. Parson said as a millennial, Fitzpatrick will be one of the youngest statewide officials in recent times.

The Missouri GOP said in a statement the governor made a "great choice" in appointing Scott Fitzpatrick to the position.