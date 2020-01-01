Gov. Parson consents to Missouri taking in refugees

By: Melody Cox, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced Tuesday his consent to the initial refugee resettlement in Missouri in response to Executive Order 13888 signed by President Donald Trump.

The president signed the executive order on Sept. 26, 2019.

Refugees would not be allowed to automatically come to states where governors refuse consent, even if cities and counties welcome them.

Parson said in a statement that Missouri would agree to continue to resettle lawfully admitted refugees in communities that request them.

The governor said individuals who come to the state, "enhance this state’s workforce and add value and diversity to their communities with assistance from those agencies authorized by the federal government to resettle refugees."

He noted the state has a long history of refugee resettlement and many former refugees have become vital members of their communities.