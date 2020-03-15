Gov. Parson declares state of emergency over coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Friday. Parson said this is not because of shortcomings of the current public health system and it does not close public schools.

"The purpose of this executive order is to allow more flexibility in utilizing all resources and employing them around the state where they are most appropriate," said Parson.

The state will use state funds to expand COVID-19 testing facilities to the University of Missouri and Washington University. As an extra precaution Parson said the Department of Corrections and Mental Health are suspending access to visitors.

"I am confident that Missouri is well equipped to deal with the coronavirus," said Parson. "I want to emphasize that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. If you are told to self-quarantine it is important to follow those instructions."

School closures and crowd control will be determined at the local level. This announcement follows the report of two more presumptive cases of COVID-19.