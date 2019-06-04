Gov. Parson makes June "State Team Member Appreciation Month"

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed a proclamation Monday to make June 2019 the Missouri State Team Member Appreciation Month to recognize those working in the Missouri government.

"The commitment of our team members across the state is inspiring," said Parson in a news release. "They deserve our thanks and appreciation for their selfless service this month and every day of the year."

Other members of Missouri government are also giving thanks.

"Our team members keep Missouri moving forward by ensuring the health and safety of Missourians," said Chief Operating Officer Drew Erdmann in a news release.

"They serve Missourians in so many ways," said Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman in a news release. "From providing them with family and mental health support to securing the safety and infrastructure on our roadways. We all owe them our gratitude."

State agencies will celebrate their team members in a variety of ways this month. Governor Parson and state leadership encourages people to thank Missouri State Team Members for their service.

You can share your support by using the #MOShowsThanks and #WeServeMO hashtags on social media.

Parson has implemented a new payment plan for the 2020 fiscal year and initiating new leadership and management roles to continue to show his support of State of Missouri Team Members.