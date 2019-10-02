Gov. Parson names new state revenue department director

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson named Ken Zellers as the new director of the Department of Revenue, according to a press release Wednesday.

Zellers joined the department in September 2017 as chief operating officer. He'd served as acting director since March 2019.

"Ken brings many years of valuable leadership experience to the Department of Revenue and has more than proved himself as Acting Director," Parson said in the release.

Zellers previously worked as the global quality director at Anheuser-Busch InBev and served on the North American Wholesaler Advisory Board.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.

The Department of Revenue operates as the central collection agency for all state revenue. It's tasked with collecting taxes, titling and registering motor vehicles, and licensing drivers.

Zellers officially replaces former director Joel Walters. Walters reigned amid scrutiny of how the department handled tax withholdings in 2018.

An issue in the collection of income taxes through payroll withholdings caused hundreds of thousands of Missourians to receive reduced refunds or unexpected bills to settle their state tax liabilities this year.