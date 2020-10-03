Gov. Parson orders review of veteran's home COVID-19 procedures

JEFFERSON CITY- Following the news of deaths in four Missouri Veterans Homes, Missouri Governor Mike Parson ordered an external review of all seven homes in the state with regard to their COVID-19 operations.

"The recent sudden positive case growth among staff and residents in our Veterans Homes, and most importantly, the tragic loss of lives of veterans in our care are, in my opinion, unacceptable," Parson said in a press release.

Parson ordered Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) Chairman Timothy Noonan to asses each of the seven homes and identify what steps can be taken to improve their handling of infections.

Parson instructed the MVC "to take whatever steps necessary" in order to ensure that the homes are being held to the same standard as other long-term care facilities in the state.

Parson ordered 2,400 rapid antigen tests to be distributed by the MVC to veterans homes most at risk to enable "immediate comprehensive testing of all staff and residents under state care."

Following this initial shipment, the homes will be supplied with sufficient supplies to continue appropriate, ongoing testing.