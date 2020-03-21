Gov. Parson says number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri up to 47

1 day 5 hours 55 minutes ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 Friday, March 20, 2020 9:31:49 AM CDT March 20, 2020 in News
By: Steve Lambson, KOMU 8 News Content Manager

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson said the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri is at 47 Friday morning.

Parson updated the number on his Twitter account.

Five of the cases are in mid-Missouri: three have been identified in Boone County, including a patient who died, and two cases have been identified in Cole County. The Boone County death was the state's first fatality from COVID-19.

Parson is expected to give a press briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments Friday afternoon.

