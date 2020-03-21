Gov. Parson says number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri up to 47

COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson said the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri is at 47 Friday morning.

Parson updated the number on his Twitter account.

**Overnight county clarifications**

Missouri’s COVID-19 stats to date: 47 positive pic.twitter.com/MHeKmuLhdE — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 20, 2020

Five of the cases are in mid-Missouri: three have been identified in Boone County, including a patient who died, and two cases have been identified in Cole County. The Boone County death was the state's first fatality from COVID-19.

Parson is expected to give a press briefing on the latest COVID-19 developments Friday afternoon.