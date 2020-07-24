Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him

15 hours 49 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson met with Columbia city officials Thursday morning to discuss violent crime in the state and city.

"That's a concern everywhere we go in the state," Parson said.

The meeting was closed to the public, but protestors were outside for when it finished.

Before that, protestors marched from Flat Branch Park to City Hall to continue the discussion surrounding police brutality.

"We've had plenty of people here who've spoke at Columbia City Council, and he's here in Columbia to help with Columbia violence, so I really hope he was taking those things into account, with what the public is actually saying," Kirubel Mesfin, an organizer for Thursday's protests, said.

When they arrived at the city council chambers, many of the protestors were displeased to see a large partition blocking the view through the glass doors at the entrance.

"To not even be able to view an event like this with the governor of my state, who as far as I know, has never been to this city council meetings, is outrageous and very sad, very sad," Alyce Turner, a protestor, said. "We don't want Governor Parson here if what it means is we don't have transparency in government."

Parson touched on the special session starting next week this morning as well. Only the media was allowed in. Protestors stayed outside the council chambers.

"Easiest thing would be to delay all of this until a later date, but the reality of it is, people are dying in the streets everyday in the state of Missouri," Parson said. "To delay this any longer is not practical to do that, that's why I'm thankful the legislatures are coming back to do this, the importance of it. All of these penalties will have an effect on violent criminals. and that's the whole target of this special session."

Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones was at the meeting, and says he's grateful for Parson's help.

"To take action is exciting for me, it's encouraging to the officers, and it should be encouraging to our citizens, so Governor, thank you for that," Jones said.

The special session starts next week.

More News

Grid
List

Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
Man given time served for threatening Missouri senator
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man was sentenced to time served and probation after pleading guilty Thursday... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 9:10:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
MU Faculty Council questions UM System president
COLUMBIA - UM System president Mun Choi met with questions from faculty during an MU Faculty Council meeting Thursday, questions... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Utility bills higher this summer over last year
Utility bills higher this summer over last year
COLUMBIA- Some are noticing higher utility bills this month compared to the past few months, with even bigger increases compared... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:37:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
Gov. Parson talks violent crime with city officials, protesters march to meet him
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson met with Columbia city officials Thursday morning to discuss violent crime in the state and... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 4:19:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
Columbia Fire Department announces plans for new station
COLUMBIA —Columbia Fire Department officials said a new fire station will be built on the Southwest side of town in... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:57:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
MU decides against outsourcing custodial work for now
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri will continue to work with the existing union of custodial workers, according to a... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
Columbia bicentennial task force to hold first meeting since the pandemic
COLUMBIA — On Thursday, the CoMo200 Bicentennial Task Force will host its first public meeting since Feb. 27. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:31:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
Columbia man charged in federal court for child porn
COLUMBIA — A Columbia man has been charged in federal court for sharing child porn via Facebook messenger. Andrew... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:13:00 PM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Local school districts unveil fall plans
Local school districts unveil fall plans
NEW BLOOMFIELD — As the school year rapidly approaches, districts across mid-Missouri are beginning to release their "return to school"... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 11:58:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri reports record new case numbers three days straight
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
Jamaal Bowman endorses Missouri progressive Cori Bush in primary challenge to Lacy Clay
(CNN) -- Fresh off his own primary win, Jamaal Bowman on Thursday endorsed another progressive challenger, Cori Bush, in her... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:25:08 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in Continuous News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 8:17:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
COLUMBIA- Governor Mike Parson will visit Columbia on Thursday. Gov. Parson will meet with Columbia leaders and law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 Thursday, July 23, 2020 7:12:00 AM CDT July 23, 2020 in News

Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
Gov. Parson addresses comments about kids returning to school
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is clarifying comments he made in a radio interview in which he... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
MU addresses parents and students concerns in second virtual town hall
COLUMBIA - Today MU faculty and staff answered questions from parents and students relating to COVID-19 and the upcoming school... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:59:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
Columbia College sets flexible fall semester plan
COLUMBIA – Like most schools across the country— and world—Columbia College is adjusting its classes due to the pandemic. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:32:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
Three-year-old boy dead after running into reversing car
COLUMBIA — A 3-year-old boy is dead after being hit by an SUV on Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT July 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
8am 75°
9am 79°
10am 83°
11am 86°