Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Governor Parson's office.

This comes amidst questions whether or not a special election will be held.

"The question has been raised 'is he required to hold a special election?'," said John Langton, chair of political science at Westminster College. "But a judge has recently ruled that no in fact, he can appoint somebody and that a special election is not required."

The first question of whether or not the governor can appoint specific positions first came up when Parson's appointed Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in June 2018. Democrats sued but the suit was ultimately. This comes as a win from Parson and Republicans alike although both parties have been on both sides of the issue.

"If there was a special election, a range of candidates would get involved," said Langton. "Even if a Republican were to win, it may not be someone that Parson's particularly wanted to win. With the appointment process, it's someone he wants."

Before the announcement of the appointment Tuesday, 30-year-old Elad Gross announced his campaign Monday for attorney general in 2020. He is running as a Democrat.

The press release says the appointment will take place at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the governor's office at the Missouri State Capitol.

The current Missouri Attorney General is Josh Hawley. He was elected on Nov. 6 to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator.