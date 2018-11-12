Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday

6 hours 22 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News
By: Sydney Kalich, KOMU 8 Reporter & Caroline Watkins, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY -  Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to a press release from Governor Parson's office.

This comes amidst questions whether or not a special election will be held.

"The question has been raised 'is he required to hold a special election?'," said John Langton, chair of political science at Westminster College. "But a judge has recently ruled that no in fact, he can appoint somebody and that a special election is not required."

The first question of whether or not the governor can appoint specific positions first came up when Parson's appointed Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe in June 2018. Democrats sued but the suit was ultimately. This comes as a win from Parson and Republicans alike although both parties have been on both sides of the issue. 

"If there was a special election, a range of candidates would get involved," said Langton. "Even if a Republican were to win, it may not be someone that Parson's particularly wanted to win. With the appointment process, it's someone he wants." 

Before the announcement of the appointment Tuesday, 30-year-old Elad Gross announced his campaign Monday for attorney general in 2020. He is running as a Democrat. 

The press release says the appointment will take place at approximately 9:45 a.m. in the governor's office at the Missouri State Capitol. 

The current Missouri Attorney General is Josh Hawley. He was elected on Nov. 6 to be Missouri's next U.S. Senator. 

More News

Grid
List

Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
Mid-Missouri's chilly November is breaking records
COLUMBIA - In the past five days Columbia has broken three records, two for daily snowfall and one for a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 9:22:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
Jefferson City bishop responds to delay in Catholic Church vote
BALTIMORE - Jefferson City Bishop Shawn McKnight responded to the U.S. Catholic bishops abruptly postponing plans Monday to vote on... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:48:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
MU School of Medicine helps patients in South America
COLUMBIA - The MU School of Medicine partnered with Columbia-based Global First Responder to provide health care services to patients... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
Missouri River seeing increase in barge traffic
JEFFERSON CITY – The slowest mode of transportation is making its way up and down the Missouri River progressively. ... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:07:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Top Stories

GALLERY: A snowy Monday in November
GALLERY: A snowy Monday in November
More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in Weather

New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
New markers to highlight The Sharp End's past in the present
COLUMBIA - After years of raising funds, advocates of Columbia's black community now have enough money to finish a trail... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 6:00:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
Gov. Parson to announce next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson will announce his appointment for the next Missouri Attorney General Tuesday morning, according to... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:36:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
CPS has no comment for parents concerned about middle school redistricting
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education says it will not comment on parents' concerns for a new middle school... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 4:30:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
Columbia school board to request annexation for Rock Bridge Elementary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education will request to change city limits at Monday night's board meeting to include... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:34:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Public works: Road salt plentiful, plow drivers ready even without dry run
Public works: Road salt plentiful, plow drivers ready even without dry run
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works says it's ready for a snowy winter. Even with the early snowfall, the department... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:06:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
Schools, business react to snow with early dismissals, cancellations
COLUMBIA - As snowy, slushy conditions cover mid-Missouri, schools, businesses and groups are changing their plans for the afternoon and... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:04:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Stan Lee, Marvel Comics visionary, dead at 95
Stan Lee, Marvel Comics visionary, dead at 95
(CNN) -- Stan Lee, the colorful Marvel Comics patriarch who helped usher in a new era of superhero storytelling --... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 2:02:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Private college students kidnapped, sexually assaulted
Private college students kidnapped, sexually assaulted
POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. (AP) — A convicted felon has been charged with abducting two Christian college students and forcing them... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 1:44:38 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Columbia Police to end community outreach unit, form new unit
Columbia Police to end community outreach unit, form new unit
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced it will be merging its community outreach unit and downtown unit into one... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 12:35:00 PM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign
Candidate for Missouri attorney general announces campaign
ST. LOUIS - A former assistant attorney general announced his campaign for Missouri Attorney General Monday morning. In a... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 10:12:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Homicide under investigation in southeast Missouri
Homicide under investigation in southeast Missouri
BISMARCK (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman's death in southeast Missouri as a homicide. KFVS-TV reports that the... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:47:04 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse
Morgan County man pleads guilty to abandonment of corpse
MORGAN COUNTY - A man accused of moving the dismembered body of his friend's common law wife pleaded guilty to... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 8:16:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News

Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle
Gasconade County fugitive arrested near Belle
OSAGE COUNTY - Osage County law enforcement took a fugitive from Gasconade County into custody Sunday. Sheriff's deputies got... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 Monday, November 12, 2018 7:44:00 AM CST November 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 21°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
11pm 22°
12am 21°
1am 20°
2am 19°