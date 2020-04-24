Gov. Parson to local leaders: hold off on easing restrictions until May 4

By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Political Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY- On the same day that Columbia and Boone County announced plans to begin to dial back its stay-at-home order, Missouri's Governor encouraged local leaders to hold off. He made the comments while speaking with reporters in-person during a media briefing at the Missouri capitol. 

Under Governor Parson's stay-at-home order, cities and counties can enact stay-at-home orders that are stricter than the statewide order, but not less restrictive.

Even if they do ease restrictions, Parson said the statewide order would still be in effect, and that he believes it is important for state and local leaders to have a unified front.

"I think it would be a good thing for the people to have certainty when the date we're going to open up and it's all about doing it on the same page," he said. "I think that's important to have that stability. I think it's important for people realize you're going to open the state up for some length of time that they know how to figure out businesses, and we know how we're going to do that."

Asked by reporters about possible repercussions for counties that ease restrictions, the Governor said "they're going to follow the law like everybody else does."

SPIKE IN CASES AT MEAT PROCESSING PLANTS

After a sharp increase in cases of COVID-19 at processing plants in Saline and Moniteau counties, Governor Parson said the state wants to begin the mass testing of workers.

"We will be in the process of doing that, I understand, the next couple of days, just to make sure we don't get in a situation like some of these other states have," he said.

Director of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Dr. Randall Williams said they are sending equipment to conduct rapid testing in both counties. Depending on when the equipment arrives, officials are hoping to conduct the testing on Saturday.

As of Thursday evening, Saline County reported 123 cases of the virus. Saline County has a rate of more than 240 cases per 100,000 residents — one of the highest in the state.

Employees at two major meat processing plants in Marshall, owned by Cargill and ConAgra Brands, have tested positive. ConAgra has temporarily suspended production at its plant until April 27, while the Cargill facility is still operating. 

Moniteau County has 33 confirmed cases, translating to a rate of just under 200 cases per 100,000 thousand residents. Health officials say there are another 19 likely positive cases.

The vast majority of its cases are linked directly or indirectly to Burgers' Smokehouse, a meat processing plant in the county where 21 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Burgers' announced Wednesday it was suspending all operations until April 30.

"We now have the testing capability, whether it's a nursing home, or this facility, to go in and immediately start doing testing," Dr. Williams said. "That enables us to go in and identify all those patients, both symptomatic and asymptomatic, and give people the comfort of what the disease prevalence there is, and identify those people who are."

The state will also be deploying rapid testing to a meat packing plant in Buchanan County Friday and Saturday. Williams said they expect to be able to do 3,000 tests between now and then.

RE-OPENING THE STATE

Increasing the capacity for testing is a pillar of Governor Parson's plan to re-open the state. The Governor said he will give more details on his plan to re-open the state of Missouri during Friday's media briefing.

"We will be giving you guidelines of how we're going to reopen the state, the different things that you may tell, that might look whether that's the big box stores, whether it's restaurants, or nursing homes," he said.

Parson said he plans to issue broad guidelines for local leaders. 

"At the end of the day, they're the ones that are going to have to decide what is it you really want in your communities," he said. "Those mayors and those county commissioners will have to be the ones that really decide how do we run our swimming pools and summer league. I mean, you can't do a statewide blanket for that."

Just because the state is planning to re-open doesn't mean social distancing will be going away any time soon. It will last well through the summer at least. As for who will enforce it, the Governor says it is up to the people of Missouri to take personal responsibility.

"I think they're going to abide by social distancing the best they can," he said. "It'll be brought on not by government, but by each and every one of us that are here today and the people that are listening out there will make those changes because at the end the day you want to be safe."

Parson said the state is prepared to deal with a possible second wave of COVID-19, and that the state needs to be able to fight the virus to be able to open up the economy.

