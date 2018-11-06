Gov. Speaking at National Guard's Welcome Home Ceremony

MACON - Gov. Jay Nixon is speaking at the Missouri National Guard's welcome home ceremony Tuesday. The ceremony will take place at Macon High School at 1:30 p.m. for the Citizen-Soldiers of the Missouri National Guard's 1438th Engineer Company.

The 1438th are returning from deployment to Afghanistan under Major General Stephen L. Danner, Adjutant General.