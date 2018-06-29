Government Agency Coordinates Workshop for Disaster Relief

JEFFERSON CITY - Volunteers and religious leaders gathered Tuesday to discuss preparations for large-scale disasters as part of the governor's Faith-Based Organization for Disaster Initiative Workshop. The group will also address continuing needs after disasters and how to be prepared in advance.

There are five other regional conferences throughout the state, including in Kansas City and St. Louis. Governor Jay Nixon will give a speech Tuesday afternoon to the Jefferson City meeting.

Dave Roark, a team leader for Callaway County, said, "They learned a lot of lessons from Joplin, Sedalia and other places like that, so we are seeing what they learned and how they applied."

The workshop will continue for two weeks and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.