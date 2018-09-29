Government agency narrows list of sites

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has narrowed its list of sites for a new headquarters.

The high-tech spy agency will move out of its headquarters in south St. Louis, near the Anheuser-Busch brewery. It was originally looking at six sites but the list has been narrowed to four: locations in Fenton, south St. Louis County, north St. Louis city and St. Clair County, Illinois, near Scott Air Force Base.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the agency on Monday dropped north St. Louis County and St. Charles County sites from consideration.

The agency employs 3,000 people. Officials announced in June that the existing complex is outdated and needs to be replaced. A secondary location in Arnold will not be relocated.