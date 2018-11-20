Government Will Pay Settlement In Park Ranger Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal government will pay $520,000 to relatives of a man shot to death by a park ranger near the Gateway Arch.

Ranger Joshua Updegraff shot 23-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. in June 2008 after confronting four men near the Arch. Relatives of Scott filed the lawsuit, originally seeking $10 million. The settlement was finalized Monday with neither side admitting fault.

According to an attorney for Scott, the family believed Updegraff used force improperly, was not sufficiently trained or supervised and had a history of incidents involving force. However, a U.S. Attorney says the government believes Updegraff acted properly.