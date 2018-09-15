Governor Accepts Wreath in Honor of Veterans

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Jay Nixon received a wreath from The Patriot Guard Riders on Monday. The wreath, donated by the non-profit organization Wreaths Across America, honors U.S. Military veterans. Each year, Wreaths Across America makes and donates a wreath to each state in respect for the nation's veterans.



Missouri stayed true to tradition this year and the Patriot Guard Riders presented the wreath to Governor. At the same time, Riders presented wreaths to Governors in every other state as well. On Saturday, veteran cemeteries across the country will participate in a wreath ceremony as well, starting with Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. More than 10,000 wreaths will be laid in remembrance and respect of those who gave their lives for their country. The wreath presented to the Governor on Monday will be on display in the Governor’s Office throughout December.