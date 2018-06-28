Governor Blunt Disappointed with Supreme Court Decision

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Monday, October 17 2005 Oct 17, 2005 Monday, October 17, 2005 11:15:29 PM CDT October 17, 2005 in News

Even though Missouri law forbids spending tax dollars on abortions, Justice Dean Whipple took the position that keeping her from getting the abortion would violate her rights. The Blunt administration made it clear this afternoon that the governor is very disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision to lift a temporary stay that will allow for the abortion to move forward.

The state of Missouri will have to foot the bill for the inmate referred to as Jane Doe's transportation to the abortion facility in St. Louis. The 80 mile trip from her cell in Vandalia to the St. Louis clinic is estimated to cost taxpayers $350 plus fuel for two guards to accompany the inmate. The Blunt administration is not happy with the decision.

Governor Blunt says he is very disappointed with the Supreme Court's decision that was issued early Monday morning. It's contrary to the majority of Missourians traditional values, in addition it also goes against the state's law that says taxpayer money should not be spent on facilitating abortions.

Doe was supposed to be at the clinic at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. The Missouri attorney general's temporary stay kept Doe from keeping her appointment. Monday morning the Supreme Court lifted the stay and now Justice Whipple's original ruling that the state of Missouri must transport the prisoner for the abortion still stands.

"Here we've got a special situation because she is in the custody of the state and the state doesn't want to leave her unsupervised so under those circumstances it's not as though the state's being asked to fund her treatment but they are being forced to accommodate her desire to get the service," Lay Professor Phillip Peter said.

The court made the decision based on this one case and there were no dissents made by any Supreme Court justices. The Department of Corrections said it would follow the court's order that the abortion be allowed, but didn't yet know how or when that might occur.

