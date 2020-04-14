Governor Blunt Responds

1 decade 2 years 11 months ago Sunday, May 13 2007 May 13, 2007 Sunday, May 13, 2007 10:28:38 AM CDT May 13, 2007 in News

The Governor held a press conference to give an update on state and federal response efforts. On Thursday, Blunt requested assessment teams begin surveying flood damage in effected counties. He hopes the cooperation continues.

"I just want to commend everybody for working together, and hope that that continues. Local government and state agencies need to continue working together so we can provide assistance to those missouri families that have been impacted," said Blunt.

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District and Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation have selected six educators as finalists... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation will provide nearly $152.5 million in emergency funding for Missouri airports in response to... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies are left searching for new ways to protect their employees after the state... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:43:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia is asking for proposals from organizations interested in providing camping services for the city's... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

New Tolton High School principal named
New Tolton High School principal named
COLUMBIA — Dr. Daniel Everett will be the new president and principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School starting July... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:43:54 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
JEFFERSON CITY — The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some found not to have met standards... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
COLUMBIA - UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members and deans will all take 10% pay cuts as... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:46:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:22:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 7:27:40 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
Mexico companies lay off employees due to COVID-19
MEXICO - Two companies in Mexico, Missouri have laid people off due to the COVID-19 situation, including True Manufacturing and... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 6:28:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
'Summer slide' might be worse because of school closures
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools is set to start classes next school year on August 25. With the district moving... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
Jefferson City Chamber of Commerce asks for help supporting local businesses
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Area Chamber of Commerce wants people to buy from local stores to help the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 3:27:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: Sen. Roy Blunt announces $208 million in education funding
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

Ashcroft clarifies, defends decision to bring back some staff Monday
Ashcroft clarifies, defends decision to bring back some staff Monday
JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft defended and clarified his decision to allow some of his staff... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
4pm 50°
5pm 49°
6pm 49°
7pm 48°