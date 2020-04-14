Governor Blunt Responds
The Governor held a press conference to give an update on state and federal response efforts. On Thursday, Blunt requested assessment teams begin surveying flood damage in effected counties. He hopes the cooperation continues.
"I just want to commend everybody for working together, and hope that that continues. Local government and state agencies need to continue working together so we can provide assistance to those missouri families that have been impacted," said Blunt.
