Governor Blunt Wants Math and Science Emphasis

News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Blunt urges emphasis on math and science JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Governor Blunt is urging a renewed emphasis on math and science in Missouri schools. Blunt announced plans today for a math and science summit to be held in April with educators, business people and private organizations. During a speech to the Missouri School Boards' Association, he stressed the nation's growing need for people in math and science fields. If current trends continue, Blunt says that more than 90 percent of all scientists and engineers in the world will be living in Asia by 2010.