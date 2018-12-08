Governor-elect Eric Greitens said wife was robbed at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS - Governor-elect Eric Greitens' wife Sheena was robbed at gunpoint Monday night. According to KSDK, St. Louis Police said three suspects were in custody.

Sheena Greitens was sitting in her car after leaving a restaurant around 6:18 p.m. when a man opened her car door. Police said the man pointed a gun at Greitens and demanded her property, and she gave the suspect her laptop and cell phone.

Further investigation found that someone broke into another car in the parking lot, according to police, and a man said someone stole his cell phone. Officers said they found the three suspects by tracking the victim's cell phone and going to its location.

Greitens sent out the following information and posted it on Facebook. He said he will hold a press conference in St. Louis Tuesday morning to talk about this incident.

Here is Greitens' statement:

Tonight, my wife Sheena, the mother of my two boys, and the future First Lady of Missouri was robbed at gunpoint not far from our home.

She is safe—but shaken. We are grateful for the men and women of law enforcement. Their response was swift and skilled, and we thank God for their presence tonight.

I have spoken in the past about the importance of public safety. About the need to take care of the men and women of law enforcement who have our backs. About the danger too many Missourians feel walking in their neighborhoods at night, or taking their kids to school, or going to the grocery store.

If tonight's incident has done anything, it has only served to strengthen my—and our family's—resolve. We are, now more than ever, committed to the law enforcement officials who were by Sheena's side within minutes. We are, now more than ever, disturbed by the violence and chaos in our communities. And we are, now more than ever, focused on the mission of creating safer neighborhoods for all of our families and all of our children.

We are also thankful tonight: for God's grace, for our brave men and women in law enforcement, for the safety of our family, and for the prayers of so many of you. God bless all Missourians, and those who keep us safe.