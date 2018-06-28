Governor Expected to Outline More Budget Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon is expected to propose more cuts to government services as he outlines a budget during his State of the State address.



Nixon is to deliver his annual speech at 7 p.m. Tuesday to a joint session of the House and Senate. It will be Nixon's last such speech before he is up for re-election later this year.



The Democratic governor has previewed his remarks by emphasizing job-training proposals while traveling around the state. But much of the intrigue centers on how Nixon will balance a 2013 budget with an estimated gap of $500 million between projected expenses and revenues.



Public school officials are hoping they can avoid the cuts that are expected to hit nearly every state agency.