Governor, First Lady hold food drive at Governor's mansion

16 hours 1 minute 22 seconds ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:13:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News
By: Lanitta Collier, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa opened up the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on Saturday for the first Heart For the Hungry Food Drive. 

People from across the state came to drop off canned food, toiletry items, and non-perishable goods right outside the Madison Street Gate. Visitors were welcomed to take a tour of the mansion as well. 

Parson said he enjoys being able to give back.

"The point of it is just that we're out here trying to help everyday people that's in a little bit of need," he said.

He said First Lady Teresa Parson deserves the credit for being the driving force behind Heart for the Hungry, an effort that's in its first year.

"We set a goal of 2,019 items, and I think we've already exceeded that, so we're very pleased to see how the community and the area residents have come out to help out those who are less fortunate," Teresa Parson said. 

Lindsay Lopez, the executive director of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said she was thrilled to know the governor and first lady wanted to bring more awareness.

"Across the state of Missouri, one in seven adults and one in six children is considered food insecure," she said. "In the 32 counties we serve in central and northeast Missouri, those numbers are one in six adults and one in five children, so the need is even more prevalent than it is across the state of Missouri," she said. 

The governor said he is most proud of the participation in the food drive.

"On a day like today, when most people could stay at home, yet they come out here to help with a project with this food bank and to be able to help other people, you know, it's a pretty good day when you get to see that," he said.

All of the donations went to the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri.

More News

Grid
List

One injured after firetruck overturns near Columbia
One injured after firetruck overturns near Columbia
COLUMBIA - One man received minor injuries after a fire truck overturned while responding to a call early Sunday morning.... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, February 17 2019 Feb 17, 2019 Sunday, February 17, 2019 6:49:00 AM CST February 17, 2019 in News

Columbia residents remember historic free speech case
Columbia residents remember historic free speech case
COLUMBIA - It's been 50 years since a historic moment occurred on MU's campus Community members met Saturday... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:41:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Missouri comes up short against Ole Miss
Missouri comes up short against Ole Miss
OXFORD, MISS. - The Missouri Tigers fell short in Saturday's game against Mississippi, losing 75-65. The Tigers made the... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 10:03:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in Sports

Columbia plow crews ready for overnight weather
Columbia plow crews ready for overnight weather
COLUMBIA - City plow crews are continuing to clear snow covered streets as they prepare for more winter weather overnight.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 9:08:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Book sale raises money for new library in Holts Summit
Book sale raises money for new library in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - A book sale Saturday raised money for a new public library. The Holts Summit Community Empowerment... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:30:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in Continuous News

Judge orders city of Sturgeon to reinstate police chief
Judge orders city of Sturgeon to reinstate police chief
STURGEON - A judge ordered the city of Sturgeon to reinstate Greg Halderman as its police chief, according to court... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 5:05:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly Columbia crash
UPDATE: Drivers identified in deadly Columbia crash
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pair of crashes Saturday afternoon. Jordan E. Hoyt, 37, died after... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:29:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Governor, First Lady hold food drive at Governor's mansion
Governor, First Lady hold food drive at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa opened up the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on Saturday... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 4:13:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Boys and Girls Club uses chili cook-off to raise money
Boys and Girls Club uses chili cook-off to raise money
COLUMBIA – Money raised at the 14 th annual Rootin’ Tootin’ Chili Cookoff on Saturday afternoon will benefit the Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 3:42:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

5K race benefits MU's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis
5K race benefits MU's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis
COLUMBIA - Even with slick sidewalks and snowy roads, runners still showed up for Mizzou's Rockin' Against Multiple Sclerosis 5K... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 2:54:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
Salmonella outbreak tied to raw turkey expands with 63 more illnesses
(CNN) -- Sixty-three more people have been infected with salmonella linked to raw turkey products in an outbreak that began... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 12:27:00 PM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has defrocked former U.S. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick after Vatican officials found him guilty of... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 16 2019 Feb 16, 2019 Saturday, February 16, 2019 7:25:00 AM CST February 16, 2019 in News

Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
Jasper County teacher charged with having sex with student
SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) — The Jasper County prosecutor on Thursday charged a 23-year-old English teacher at Sarcoxie High School with... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 9:56:18 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
Battle Girls Wrestling makes history and defies norms
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's Girls Wrestling team will make history by competing in the first high school girls state... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:56:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
UPDATE: More snow on the way for Saturday night and next week
COLUMBIA - The first snow system has come to an end and two more are on the way in less... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 8:25:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Weather

Some people shrug off winter conditions
Some people shrug off winter conditions
COLUMBIA - Despite the treacherous conditions, some people have no choice but to drive in weather like Friday's. "My... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 6:48:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
Wretched conditions: 42 dogs and cats rescued from trash and waste
COLUMBIA — The Humane Society of Missouri rescued 21 dogs and 21 cats from a property in western Missouri Friday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 5:42:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News

Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
Treacherous driving in Missouri before another winter blast
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another winter blast hit Missouri Friday, causing multiple accidents, closing schools and leaving highway experts... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 4:03:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 31°
10am 31°
11am 32°
12pm 33°