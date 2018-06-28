Governor Greitens set to release budget recommendations

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens will release his budget recommendations for 2019 at 4 p.m. Monday.

A press release from Gov. Greitens' press secretary is unclear about the governor's availability to the press, but it says the budget rollout will be followed by a news conference with Budget Director Dan Haug.

This will be the governor's first public appearance since admitting to an affair with his former hairdresser.

Gov. Greitens had his first interview since admitting to the affair Saturday, where he told the Associated Press that there was "no blackmail" and "no violence" in the affair.