Governor, Lawmakers Will Differ Over Budget

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - For the first time in a decade, Missouri's top officials can't agree on how much money will be available for the state budget.

Gov. Jay Nixon plans to use a larger revenue projection than lawmakers when he proposes a budget as part of his annual State of the State address Jan. 21.

Nixon says he is "optimistic" about Missouri's economy.

Republican legislative leaders say they are being "realistic."

Nixon's revenue projections could be about $140 million higher than lawmakers'.

Legislators already are planning to make cuts to Nixon's budget plan because of the different revenue assumptions.

The disagreement marks a reversal of recent circumstances in which Nixon has repeatedly cut the budgets passed by lawmakers while asserting that he's being realistic about the state's finances.