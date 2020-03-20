Governor Mike Parson gives COVID-19 update

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson held a press conference on Thursday afternoon to give Missourians an update on the state's COVID-19 situation.

The first issue he addressed was the closure of businesses, saying, "We don't want small business owners to not be able to open their doors because we mandated them to close."

He addressed the first COVID-19 related death, which was a woman in her 60s in Boone County.

Parson also announced that he signed an executive order authorizing executive agencies to waive or suspend statutes that interfere with COVID-19 response efforts.

"This executive order allows all agencies to request a waiver or suspension of their regulations in a expedited process to further help provide immediate health and safety relief." Parson said. "The executive order also allows doctors to diagnose and treat patients more easily through telemedicine to avoid physical contact."

Parson also announced that all public and charter schools in Missouri are temporarily closed.

A replay of Parson's press conference from Thursday, March 18, can be found here.