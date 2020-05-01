Governor Mike Parson updates state on housing related issues

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson addressed the state Thursday, focusing much of his press conference on housing related issues.

He also announced that the state has worked with utility companies around Missouri to end utility shutoffs for the duration of the pandemic.

"At the state level, our administration worked with the investor-owned utility companies throughout Missouri to stop disconnects and shutoffs related to COVID-19," he said.

He also announced that there will be an additional $9 million in rent assistance to those who have experience setbacks financially due to the pandemic.

The state will also be receiving funding for community development housing, with 15 of Missouri's largest counties receiving over $24 million in assistance. Missouri will also receive $9.4 million to help the homeless and and those at risk.

Parson also mentioned the moratorium for all foreclosure of federal mortgages for 60 days. Borrowers can request up to a 180 day extension.

In addition, foreclosure and eviction cases have been suspended until May 15.