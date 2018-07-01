Governor Nixon announces plan for lottery education funding

3 years 9 months 1 week ago Thursday, September 18 2014 Sep 18, 2014 Thursday, September 18, 2014 5:53:00 PM CDT September 18, 2014 in News
By: Lowell Thomas, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced the Missouri Lottery's operations need to focus more funding toward education. This comes after a review from the Office of Adminstration. Nixon also wants to see improvements in several other areas to help fund public education.

Over the past 10 years, the total operating revenue for the Missouri Lottery has increased by approximately $300 million from almost $786 million in FY 2005 to more than $1 billion in FY 2014. Over the same period of time, the Missouri Lottery operation costs rose by about $260 million.

According to Article III of the Missouri Constitution, money left over after prizes and administrative costs are paid goes toward public institutions of elementary, secondary, and higher education.

While the payments toward education have increased over the past decade by an average of 2.5% per year, the funds transferred in FY 2014 are expected to drop by almost $21 million even though revenue is predicted to continue increasing.

"Two decades ago, Missouri voters spoke loud and clear that the proceeds from the Missouri Lottery should benefit our public schools and it's clear that the lottery has some work to do if it's going to keep delivering on that promise," Gov. Nixon said. "This review has identified several areas where the lottery needs to do better, and I look forward to seeing the lottery implement these solid recommendations to improve its operations and maximize its benefit to public education."

The Office of Administration found that larger payouts, higher operation costs, and poor investing have limited the Missouri Lottery's funding of education.

The Missouri Lottery was established in 1985 and sales began in 1986. In 1988, voters approved Amendment 3, which lifted several Lottery restrictions that:

• Capped prize payouts at 45%
• Capped lottery expenses at 10%
• Required 45% of sales to go to General Revenue
• Restricted advertising to objective information such as sale locations, prices and times, as well as prohibiting advertising in a "manner designed to induce persons to participate in the Missouri State Lottery."

Missouri had the 4th highest payout in the country at 66% in FY 2013 and the 4th highest payout in the country over the past decade at 63.94%. A minimum of 45% of all lottery revenue is required to be paid out.

Along with having one of the highest payouts in the country, the operating costs for the Missouri Lottery has risen 22% over the past 10 years. Changes in the costs of promotions and vending machine leases and maintenance are the primary causes for the operating expenses. From FY 2010 to FY 2014 the Missouri Lottery created new sports and festivals sponsorships including the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, and the St. Louis Cardinals, Rams, and Blues. The leasing contract for vending machines and maintenance changed payments from dollars per month to a percentage of weekly sales and 450 new machines were added. From FY 2012 to the predicted FY 2014 the advertising budget nearly doubled from $7,261,102 to $16 million. Additionally 10 out of the 16 local events the lottery sponsored did not provide a positive return on investment and they sponsored events in FY 2011 that resulted in negative returns in 2010.

"The Lottery Commission agrees with the recommendation and will continue to use the PINPOINT Sponsorship Evaluation System (implemented in July2011) to systematically organize, measure and evaluate applications submitted to the Lottery for community and other sponsorships."

The recommendations made by the Office of Administration intended to increase funding for public educations included:
• Aligning incentives for contractors with the goal of increased funds for education.
• Integration of contracting procedures to align with the Office of Administration's established regulations for vendor contracts.
• Carefully scrutinizing administrative expenses to determine how consolidated services could be utilized to reduce those costs.
• Conducting an analysis to more comprehensively review the importance of prize payout percentages relative to other factors in maximizing funds for education.
• Implementing a more systematic review of projected versus actual return-on-investment on advertising and promotional expenses and suspending activities without a positive return.

Governor Nixon named four new members to the State Lottery Commission with educational backgrounds. The governor's office sent out of brief profile of each member.

Dr. Terry R. Adams (D), of Lake St. Louis, is a retired school district superintendent who served as the superintendent of the Rockwood School District (2013-2014) in Eureka, the Wentzville R-IV School District (2006-2013), Rolla Public School District #31 (2002-2006), Central R-III School District in Park Hills (1997-2002), and the Arcadia Valley R-II School District in Ironton (1987-1997). He was named Missouri superintendent of the year in 2012. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending Sept. 7, 2015.


Dr. Phyllis A. Chase (D), of Kansas City, is director of the Charter School Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City and has held positions in public education since 1971. She was superintendent of Columbia Public Schools from 2003 to 2008, chief of staff of Springfield Public Schools from 2000 to 2003, and acting superintendent of the Kansas City, Missouri School District from 1998 to 2000. The Governor has appointed her for a term ending Sept. 7, 2016.


Paul Kincaid (I), of Springfield, will retire in October after 28 years with Missouri State University, most recently as chief of staff and assistant to the president for university relations. He has been active in the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and the American Association of State Colleges and Universities. Kincaid is a graduate of Phillips University. The Governor has appointed him for a term ending Sept. 7, 2016.


John Twitty (R), of Springfield, spent almost three decades in management of municipal utilities in Rolla and Springfield, including service as general manager and chief executive officer of City Utilities of Springfield from 2002 to 2011. He serves on the Board of Trustees of Drury University, and on the boards of directors for Jordan Valley Community Health Center, Mercy Health Springfield Communities and Empire Bank. He obtained his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and his post-graduate degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla. The Governor has appointed Twitty for a term ending Sept. 7, 2016.

 

 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

4th hottest June on record
4th hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
2 minutes ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:06 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Weather

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
34 minutes ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8pm 81°
9pm 79°
10pm 78°
11pm 76°