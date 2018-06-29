Governor Nixon Appoints New Positions in New Year

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon announced his appointment to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission, the Southeast Missouri State University University Board of Regents and the Truman State University Board of Governors.

Nixon appointed Harry Ralph Gaw (D-Tipton) to the State Soil and Water Districts Commission. The commission creates policies and programs for preserving the state's soil and water.

Gaw graduated from the University of Missouri, is a United States Army veteran and operates an angus cow-calf operation. Nixon appointed Gaw for a term ending August 15, 2013.

Jay Bradley Knudtson (R-Cape Girardeau) will join the six-member Southeastern Missouri University Board of Regents. The board appoints the President of the university, employs faculty, and makes decisions regarding budget and policies.

Knudtson is the Executive Vice President of First Missouri Bank, former Mayor of Cape Girardeau and a recipient of the Vandiver Show-Me State Award. Nixon appointed Knudtson for a term ending January 1, 2019.

Nixon's final appointment was for Michael LaBeth (R-Kirksville) to the Truman State University Board of Governors, which is the highest policy-making body of the university.

LaBeth has served as president and vice president of the Kirksville Chamber of Commerce. Nixon has appointed him for a term ending January 1, 2019.

All appointees will be subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.