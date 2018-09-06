Governor Nixon calls aqueduct proposal a "hair-brained idea."

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Water Authority accepted a report on proposal to build an aqueduct to take water from the Missouri River to southwestern Kansas.

The authority will circulate the report to appropriate legislative committees. But board members said Thursday they aren't enthusiastic about the idea of building a 360-mile aqueduct that would cost $18 billion and require an additional $1 billion each year.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports board members said the report doesn't address several key questions, such as the financial, legal, cultural and environmental impacts.

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback told the water authority that state officials are determined to do something to address water supplies but will talk to all interested parties.

Governor Jay Nixon has called the aqueduct proposal a "hair-brained idea."