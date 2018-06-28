Governor Nixon cancels Cuba trip following Schweich's death

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon's office announced Friday the governor will not visit Cuba as planned.

Nixon was scheduled to travel to Havana March 1-4 with members of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba, USACC. First Lady Georganne Nixon will instead travel to the country on the Governor's behalf.

The USACC is a coalition of more than 40 food and agriculture companies and organizations. The goal of the trip is to make economic connections for Missouri's agricultural exports.

The First Lady is scheduled to meet with high-level Cuban officials, including the ministry of agriculture, the ministry of tourism, ministry of trade and the ministry of foreign affairs.

Governor Nixon said his wife has represented Missouri "on numerous trade missions in the past and is well prepared to lead this important delegation. This is a historic opportunity to boost demand for our agricultural goods here in Missouri and I'm confident that this will be a productive mission."

Schweich died Thursday of an apparent suicide. Nixon has yet to name his successor.