Governor Nixon Declares Emergency After Storms

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has declared a state of emergency after recent storms and tornadoes swept through the state.

Nixon said in a release Sunday that the Missouri State Highway Patrol is helping residents in Orrick, where a tornado caused significant damage to homes and other buildings Saturday evening. A second tornado also took down trees and power lines near Marshall in Saline County. No injuries have been reported.

Nixon says the State Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring a storm system that's also forecast to hit sections of Missouri later Sunday and urges Missouri residents to heed weather warnings.

He says he has activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate with local department to provide emergency services.