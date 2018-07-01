Governor Nixon Officially Begins Second Term

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon will be sworn into office early Monday as he begins his second term in the Capital. The inauguration of the many other state leaders will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event. Governor Nixon will be sworn in at approximately 11 a.m.

State offices in Cole County will also be closed for the inauguration of officials across the state.

A parade held every year as an inaugural tradition will kick off at 10 a.m. in front of the Missouri River Regional Library.