Governor Nixon Signs Tanning Bill into Law

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Jay Nixon signed a bill into law Thursday that will require parental consent for minors under 17 to use tanning beds.

The bill will require annual written consent from a parent for those individuals to use the facilities beginning on August 28. The bill has received support from the medical community, particularly dermatologists.

In March, Shelia Winter, the owner of Sun and Sea Tanning, said she thinks her business will lose customers. She also said there are benefits to indoor tanning.

"I have had people come in here and say a doctor told them to go tanning," Winter said. "They are lacking Vitamin D because this winter has been terrible with sunlight deficiency, and they feel like it maybe makes a person feel better and they have gotten some sunlight."

Nixon's office said those who use tanning beds are 75 percent more likely to develop melanoma than those who do not. Melanoma is a form of skin cancer that, according to the National Cancer Institute, has killed over 9,700 people in the United States so far this year.

Governor Nixon said this bill "will bring Missouri in line with the large and growing number of states taking steps to prevent cancer and protect kids."

The first violation of the new bill will cost offenders $100, the second will cost them $250 and the third, $500.

Governor Nixon signed five other bills into law Thursday. Senate Bill 609 and House Bill 1079 will allow consumers to receive insurance documentation from mutual insurance companies and life insurance policies electronically.

Senate Bill 610 will allow protections against unethical contractors for people who hold insurance policies on commercial property.

Senate Bill 734 and House Bill 1651 will allow electric cooperative members to participate in some meetings electronically or by mail.