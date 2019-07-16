Governor Nixon Signs Ten New Laws
Nixon signed three bills pertaining to health care. Senate Bill 583 provides more consumer protection from insurance companies by giving consumers refunds on premiums if they cancel their coverage early. Another health related bill increases information available to teenage girls and their parents about the connection between H-P-V and cervical cancer. This same bill allows doctors to perform expedited partner therapy, which allows physicians to prescribe gonorrhea or chlamydia medicine to any patients' sexual partners. The final health issue bill will increase emergency service to rural areas.
In the past, ambulance services could hire only advanced level EMT paramedics. The new bill allows ambulance services to hire more intermediate EMT's. Bill sponsor Jay Wasson (R-Nixa) said this bill "is a great bill for many Missourians because now more people will be served by emergency services."
Nixon also signed a bill that Senator Eric Scmhitt (R-Glendale) said would "increase transparency and openness in local governments." The law now requires local governments to give four days notice before voting on tax increases, eminent domain, and publicly funded projects instead of 24 hours.
Nixon enacted other laws that restrict licensing for real estate brokers, funeral directors, bankers, private investiagors and physical therapists in addition to the "Bingo Law." The Bingo Law will allow organizations to hold more than two bingo games a week, and increase spending on advertising. Nixon enacted one other law that allows gamblers to use gambling chips to buy snacks while at a casino.
