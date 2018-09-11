Governor Nixon talks school funding at Columbia conference

COLUMBIA - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon spoke at the Cooperative Conference for School Administrators in Columbia Tuesday morning.

Hundreds of school administrators from across the state gathered at the Holiday Inn Expo Center to hear Nixon speak at the conference. School funding was the main topic of conversation.

"The 2014 legislative session was the worst six months for the public education system," Nixon said Tuesday.

In May, Nixon said K-12 schools would lose $24.6 million due to spending restrictions.

School administrators who were at the event said they hoped Nixon would have talked about ways to increase school funding in the coming year.

"We're always interested in how our schools will be funded in our state," said Superintendent of Camdenton Schools Tim Hadfield. "We know this is a very challenging time and it's very challenging for the governor as he's constitutionally obligated to balance the budget. He has had a committment to public education and we look forward to having his continued support."

"I'm hoping the governor comes in with some strategies as to how he's going to deal with the short falls that we're expecting in the budget this year," said Bernard DuBray, Superintendent of Fort Zumwalt Schools.

Missouri State Budget Director Linda Luebbering said the confernece also discussed lottery revenue and gaming revenue.

"Gaming revenue is dedicated for education. Lottery helps pay for K-12 as well as higher education. One of the things we did today was talk about how lottery and gaming are doing, which is not well."

Nixon said fiscal decisions in the upcoming legislative system should not have to take another penny away from school funding.