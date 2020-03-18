Governor orders casinos to close at midnight
COLUMBIA - Governor Mike Parson tweeted that all Missouri casinos will close at midnight Tuesday to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.
The casinos will close through March 30, according to the tweet.
I have consulted with the Chairman of the Gaming Commission, and Missouri casinos will be closed at midnight tonight through March 30 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) March 17, 2020
According to the Missouri Gaming Commissions website, there are twelve casinos in the state. Mid-Missouri has one, Isle of Capri in Boonville.
- Ameristar - St. Charles
- Ameristar - Kansas City
- Isle of Capri - Boonville
- Lady Luck - Caruthersville
- Isle of Capri - Kansas City
- Argosy - Riverside
- Harrah's - Kansas City
- Lumiere Place - St. Louis
- River City - Lemay
- Mark Twain - La Grange
- St. Jo Frontier - St. Joseph
- Hollywood Casino - Maryland Heights
