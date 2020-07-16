Governor Parson announces special session to address violent crime in Missouri

19 hours 18 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News
By: Jack Knowlton, KOMU 8 Digital Producer and Kelley Collins, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session focusing on violent crime in Missouri in a press conference Wednesday. The session will begin Monday July 27.

"Protecting our citizens and upholding the laws of our state are of utmost importance to my administration,” Parson said during the press conference. “We know we have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri that must be addressed."

Missouri has seen increases in crime, primarily in the state's urban areas. According to a press release, Kansas City recently reached 101 homicides for 2020 – a 35 percent increase from 2019. In St. Louis, there have been 130 homicides so far this year compared to 99 at the same time last year. In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are also up 19 percent year-to-date.

“I want to be clear that violent crime isn’t just a St. Louis or Kansas City problem,” Governor Parson continued. “It is a Missouri problem, and we cannot wait until next session to address it. It must be addressed now, which is why we are having this special session.”

According to the release, the special session will focus on amending state statutes related to violent crime. Specifically, six different provisions will be considered:

Police and Public Safety Employee Residency Requirements for St. Louis – The proposal to be considered would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City.

Juvenile Certification – This proposal would require the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Witness Statement Admissibility – This proposal would allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute. 

Witness Protection Fund – This proposal would create the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – This proposal would modify the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.

Unlawful Transfer of Weapons – This proposal would increase penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.

“This is unacceptable," Parson said. "We cannot continue to let violent criminals destroy our cities and get away with it. We are better than that Missouri we need to stop worrying about law abiding citizens and start focusing on the real problem of violent crime.” 

Parson said he wants to see local and state authorities work to solve the problem. 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri unemployment rate falls for June
Missouri unemployment rate falls for June
JEFFERSON CITY – According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the state's June unemployment rate fell to 7.9%. ... More >>
23 minutes ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 10:37:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Police officer charged for child's death set to appear in court Thursday
Police officer charged for child's death set to appear in court Thursday
COLUMBIA- Columbia police officer Andria Heese, who was charged with the death of four-year old Gabriella Curry, is scheduled to... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 6:49:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

Two killed in Osage County crash Wednesday
Two killed in Osage County crash Wednesday
OSAGE COUNTY- Two people were killed in a crash shortly after 5 p.m. in Osage County. According to the... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, July 16 2020 Jul 16, 2020 Thursday, July 16, 2020 4:20:00 AM CDT July 16, 2020 in News

MU to host a virtual panel to discuss progress in inclusivity
MU to host a virtual panel to discuss progress in inclusivity
COLUMBIA – MU is hosting a virtual panel on Thursday to discuss the university’s work in inclusivity. The goal... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:57:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
Two Missouri House of Representatives employees test positive for COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY —Two employees from the Missouri House of Representatives have tested positive for COVID-19, according to reporting from KSDK... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:18:20 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 4:30:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Governor Parson announces special session to address violent crime in Missouri
Governor Parson announces special session to address violent crime in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson called for a special session focusing on violent crime in Missouri in a press... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 3:42:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Columbia mayor says mask ordinance is so far a success
Columbia mayor says mask ordinance is so far a success
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece said the mask ordinance that went into effect last Friday has been an overall success.... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

St. Louis lawyer has been working for decades to decertify rogue police
St. Louis lawyer has been working for decades to decertify rogue police
ST. LOUIS— Roger Goldman, a St. Louis University law professor and attorney, has spent 40 years of his career becoming... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:53:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

600 customers without power in Boone Couny
600 customers without power in Boone Couny
COLUMBIA — About 600 customers are without power after a power outage Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Boone... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:49:10 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Jefferson City native calls for removal of Confederate monument
Jefferson City native calls for removal of Confederate monument
JEFFERSON CITY — The Sterling Price marker on Moreau Drive in Jefferson City has been in place for more than... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 12:39:00 PM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
WATCH: Drinkwitz full interview
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz sported his Mizzou gear while talking to the media about recent recruits, wearing a... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:55:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
MU football coach talks mask ordinance, recruiting and more
COLUMBIA —MU's head football coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't one to hold back words. During Wednesday's media availability, Drinkwitz spoke... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:48:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in Continuous News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: High school football coach tests positive
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: High school football coach tests positive
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:11:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isnt mentally fit
Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isnt mentally fit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A U.S. judge has halted the execution of a federal death row inmate whose lawyers... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:02:26 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Man dies from gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning
Man dies from gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning
JEFFERSON CITY - A man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Jeff City. The Jefferson City... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart has become the latest major retailer to require customers to wear face coverings at all... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 10:49:00 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News

Schnucks wins sign appeals; Starbucks blocked on parking request
Schnucks wins sign appeals; Starbucks blocked on parking request
(Missourian) - Schnucks plans to build a grocery store including a CVS pharmacy at the southwest corner of Clark... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, July 15 2020 Jul 15, 2020 Wednesday, July 15, 2020 9:14:30 AM CDT July 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 82°
12pm 84°
1pm 85°
2pm 85°