Governor Parson declares state of emergency in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri on Friday in response to the coronavirus.

Pason said during a press conference that as of Friday, 94 people have been tested for the coronavirus. Three people tested presumptive positive and one person has been confirmed positive by the CDC.

"We will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the people of this state," Parson said.

The confirmed case is in the St. Louis area, and one presumptive case is in Greene County. Parson did not say where the other two presumptive cases are.

The primary purpose, Parson said, of the state of emergency is to provide "greater flexibility" in allocating local resources.

"We know that testing has become a great concern," Parson said.

He added Missouri will expand its coronavirus testing capabilities, working with labs at the University of Missouri and Washington University.

"This should increase our testing capabilities by thousands," Parson said. "We greatly appreciate them."

At 4:30 p.m., Parson signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Missouri. He emphasized the decision was not made because the current healthcare system is "overwhelmed or unprepared."

Parson added that the state of emergency does not mean public schools in Missouri will close. He recommended that school officials reach out to local health officials.

In a statement, the Missouri Healthcare Association President Herb Kuhn said announcements made by President Trump and Governor Parson Friday about the state and national emergency are "exceptionally good news."

"With Governor Parson’s declaration, health care providers will have better access to supplies and continued growth in lab testing capacity,” Kuhn said.

KOMU 8 News carried the press conference live on Facebook.