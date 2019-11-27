Governor Parson files paperwork for Trump

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson filed the paperwork for President Donald Trump to appear in the Missouri presidential preference primary Tuesday.

It was the first day of the filing period for candidates of all of Missouri's established political parties.

"We have candidates around the country, most of them, all of them so far, have had representatives coming in and file for them," said Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

The paperwork is necessary for Trump to appear on the Missouri ballot next November.

Parson said, Trump's campaign had reached out to him to conduct the filing and that he was more than happy to do it.

"I have been a supporter of the president all along," Parson said.

Earlier this year, Trump has expressed his endorsement for Parson in the 2020 Missouri governor's race.

"Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my complete and Total endorsement," Trump tweeted in September.

The first party to file candidates was the Democratic Party, with seven candidates appearing on the Secretary of State's list before any other party had filed a candidate.

Margaret Booker, the treasurer of the Boone County Democratic Party said, they would not yet endorse any candidate.

"We hold off endorsements until the people have voted in the primary," she said.

The filing period for the March 2019 Presidential Preference Primary Election ends on December 24th 2019.

"The presidential preference primary is more of a beauty contest really, I doesn't actually choose the candidate or the delegates," said Ashcroft.

In the caucuses later next year, delegates will be elected to go to the party conventions to vote for a candidate.