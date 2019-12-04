Governor Parson on creating more jobs for Missourians

SEDALIA — Gov. Mike Parson has a plan for more and better jobs in mid-Missouri.

The governor spoke at State Fair Community College in Sedalia Tuesday.

The school announced it received a $500,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, in partnership with the city of Sedalia.

"The combining of the department of higher ed with division of workforce development allows each entity to use their strengths and unique expertise to identify and support more people out there looking for work," Crystal Kroner, executive director of the Cradle to Career Alliance, said in an email. "I'm really pleased to see the fast track grants and increased cross agency activity. It’s a great time to be doing this work, and we’re going to seize it."

The state also approved $250,000 in neighborhood assistance tax credits for the school's foundation. The state said these tax credits help fund projects that strengthen economic development.

"Throughout our history, State Fair Community College has responded to workforce needs," Joanna Anderson, president of SFCC, said. "Our first technical trades programs, automotive and welding, were started in 1971 with a state grant when Sedalia faced a workforce shortage of trained mechanics. Now, nearly fifty years later, we are responding to current state and local workforce demands."

Anderson said the funds will help expand the school's workforce development programs and directly benefit students with low and moderate income.

"These workforce initiative funds will increase access to training to under-served areas, and more than double SFCC's workforce training capacity in welding and precision machining," she said.

Other programs that will expand include:

Industrial maintenance

Robotics

Leadership

Supervisory skills

Logistics

Apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs

The college is also building a new workforce development center after a gift from the Olen Howard Charitable Foundation.

“I know this is going to be the future of tomorrow for a lot of young men and women, that I’ll never meet, and I’ll never see, and I’ll never know," Parson said. "But I know they’re going to have an opportunity because of what happened here today.”