Governor Parson prepares to give first State of the State address

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Governor Mike Parson will give his first State of the State address in the Missouri House chamber Wednesday afternoon.

Traditionally, the State of the State address is a chance for the governor to unveil his executive budget proposal and lay out his priorities for the next year.

Earlier this month, KOMU 8 News spoke with Parson while he was at the Missouri Cattle Industry and Trade Show about his priorities for the upcoming year.

“The two things we are going to look at this year is infrastructure and workforce development,” Parson said. “Those two things I believe are the key to the future of Missouri and we got to figure out a better way to do that and I think you are going to see a lot of reform that is going to come about this year.”

The two issues have been high on the Governor’s priority list since he took over for former Governor Eric Greitens in May.

Throughout his time in office, Parson has pushed for the development of a workforce better prepared for the next generation as well as the revitalization of highways, interstates and airports throughout the state.

In the coming years, Parson told KOMU 8 News that he wants to focus on things that are good for all Missourians.

“There is going to be some exciting things I talk about at the state of the state about how we’re really going to move Missouri forward,” Parson said.

The governor will deliver his state of the state address at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Missouri House chamber.