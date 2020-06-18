Governor Parson requests federal disaster declaration for Ozarks counties

Jefferson City -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has requested President Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for federal assistance in response to destruction from severe storms on May 3rd and 4th.

Assistance is requested for 19 total counties in the Ozarks: Bates, Dallas, Douglas, Henry, Hickory, Howell, Laclede, Oregon, Polk, Shannon and Wright.

Governor Parson explained the destruction from the storms, "our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result," he wrote.

"Our Missouri communities are already strapped by emergency response costs because of COVID-19. I am confident federal assistance will be forthcoming," continued Governor Parson.

The joint Preliminary Damage Assessments, conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local officials, already estimates more than $9.3 million in damages to infrastructure and emergency costs eligible for federal assistance.

If approved, local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies may seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs. This includes repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.