Governor Parson's special session on violent crime set to begin Monday

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will begin his special session addressing violent crime on Monday.

On July 15, Parson announced the special session to address violent crime in Missouri. Parson outlined several provisions to be addressed at the special session. After the announcement Parson traveled the state to talk about the issue.

Parson visited Columbia on July 23 to speak to leaders and law enforcement about violent crime.

The special session begins 12 p.m. Monday.