Governor Parson says "all hands on deck" following Jefferson City tornado

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson took time to thank first responders at a press conference in Jefferson City Thursday morning.

Parson applauded emergency responders for working so smoothly in such a stressful situation.

The governor promised all resources available would go to local enforcement agencies saying there's "all hands on deck" in rebuilding after the devastating storms.

Parson suggested a need for more assistance, potentially from the National Guard. He plans to asses statewide damage Thursday.

A three mile wide area experienced the brunt of the damage that is now cluttered with debris. Jefferson City officials are working closely with other agencies to serve residents affected by the storm by going door to door to assess their needs.

He also addressed the storm in Barton County that killed three. The storm happened just miles north of Joplin on the anniversary of the Joplin tornado eight years ago.

The governor will visit the Briarbrook Golf Course Clubhouse in Carl Junction at 2:15pm. He met with residents in Eldon and Jefferson City earlier in the day. Some residents in Eldon helped their neighbors recover. “In a time of tragedy, Missourians once again came together and supported and cared for their neighbors, and our first responders acted with speed and skill to rescue survivors," Governor Parson said in a news release.