Governor Parson sets limits on Missouri special session

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is limiting lawmakers' focus during an upcoming special session to drug treatment courts, appointments and education.

Parson in a proclamation released Wednesday directed lawmakers to pass legislation to reform and expand treatment courts. The special session begins Monday.

Parson's directive comes after he vetoed a wide-ranging bill this year that dealt with treatment courts, judicial retirement plans and efforts to clean up abandoned property. In an earlier letter to lawmakers, Parson said the bill appeared to violate constitutional prohibitions on including multiple subjects.

Parson also wants legislation that allows high school computer science courses to count toward graduation requirements, as well as an online class to raise science, technology, engineering and math awareness among students.

He's calling on lawmakers to consider gubernatorial appointments as well.