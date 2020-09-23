Governor Parson signs bills passed during special session on violent crime

JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson signed HB66 and HB46 into law Monday.

HB66 will create a Pretrial Witness Protection Fund. This means that law enforcement agencies can provide resources to victims and witnesses and their immediate families.

HB46 removes the residency requirements for public safety employees in the City of St. Louis.

The two bills were passed by the General Assembly during the recent special session on violent crime.

"We have a serious problem with violent crime here in Missouri, and we have seen it escalate in recent months," Gov. Parson said in a press release. "HB66 and HB46 are valuable tools that will build on our efforts to combat violent crime, support law enforcement officers and make our communities safer."

Missouri has seen rapid increases in violent crime rates this year, mainly in the urban areas of Missouri.

St. Louis has had more homicides in 2020 than all of 2019. This puts the state on track to have its deadliest year on record.

As of Friday, Sept. 18 there has been 195 murders in St. Louis this year, according to a news release sent to KOMU 8 News.

Gov. Parson will hold ceremonial signings of the bill throughout the week.